Senate's top Democrat worried about Russian meddling in upcoming elections

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate’s top Democrat, Chuck Schumer, on Tuesday expressed concern about Russian interference in the upcoming November elections, saying President Donald Trump should do more to prevent meddling and that it appears a Russian agency was behind the latest Facebook fake-account controversy.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters at the Capitol as fallout continued over U.S. President Donald Trump's Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Washington, U.S., July 17, 2018. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

“The administration is not doing close to enough,” he told reporters after a weekly party lunch. “I’m hopeful we can do better and be more shielded from the Russians in 2018 than in 2016 but it’s going to take some real effort by both the government and the private sector.”