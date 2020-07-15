Virus-led curbs to delay construction of some power generators: U.S. EIA

(Reuters) - Coronavirus-linked restrictions resulted in more delays than average in the commercial operation dates of electric generator projects, mainly the ones in construction stage, according to a report by U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

“About 20% of the projects scheduled to come online in the next 12 months experienced some delay,” the agency said, citing its March and April preliminary monthly electric generator inventory data.

However, “COVID-19 mitigation efforts may have been a contributing factor in some projects’ delays but not the sole factor,” it said, adding majority of projects in development are still on schedule.

According to EIA’s report, 163 of the 772 proposed generating units delayed their operational date, with 41 citing the outbreak as a reason for delay.

Of the 746 generating units reporting in April, 220 were delayed and 67 of these reported the coronavirus restrictions as a reason.

The delays attributed to the novel coronavirus during these two months represents 18% of total delayed capacity, the EIA said.