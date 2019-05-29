Iran dismisses U.S. remarks that its naval mines likely used in UAE tanker attacks: Fars

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman on Wednesday dismissed remarks by U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton that Iranian naval mines were likely used in attacks on oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates this month.

Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying by Fars news agency: “Raising this ludicrous claim in a meeting of those with a long history of anti-Iran policies is not strange... Iran’s strategic patience, vigilance and defensive prowess will defuse mischievous plots made by Bolton and other warmongers.”