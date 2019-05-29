UAE, U.S. activate defence cooperation pact: state news agency

DUBAI (Reuters) - A defence cooperation agreement between the United Arab Emirates and the United States has come into force, UAE state news agency WAM said on Wednesday, as U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton visited Abu Dhabi.

The agreement “will enhance military coordination between the two nations, further advancing an already robust military, political and economic partnership at a critical time,” WAM said, citing a joint statement. The agreement was signed earlier this year and has now come into force, it said.