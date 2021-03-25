U.S. EIA to expand biofuels, feedstock data in monthly report

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Energy Information Administration said on Thursday it will expand biofuels data in its monthly report to account for the growth in U.S. production of renewable fuels.

Changes in the next report to be released on March 31 will include expanded coverage of production capacities for biodiesel, fuel alcohol and renewable fuels, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy said in a release to Reuters on Thursday. It will cover data for January.

The EIA will also expand reporting on feedstocks used in the production of those fuels.

The new expanded report, the Monthly Biofuels Capacity and Feedstocks Update, will replace the Monthly Biodiesel Production Report, EIA said.

It will also expand coverage of renewable fuels in a table the covers supply and disposition of petroleum and other liquids, including gasoline and distillate fuels. The table will now include renewable fuels in addition to biodiesel.

“The new data will help our data users better track production capacities and feedstock consumption for biofuels, which will increase understanding of the effects of biofuels on the energy industry and our economy,” EIA Acting Administrator Stephen Nalley said in a statement.

The announcement adds details to an early March Reuters report that said EIA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) planned to adjust monthly reports to account for the growth of renewable diesel.

Production of renewable diesel is expected to nearly quintuple over the next three years, according to investment bank Goldman Sachs, using feedstocks from plant oils and animal fats to used cooking oil.