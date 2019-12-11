U.S. agency proposes rule requiring disclosure of accidental chemical releases

(Reuters) - A proposed rule requiring companies to submit reports of accidental hazardous chemical releases to the U.S. Chemical Safety Board (CSB) will be published in the Federal Register on Thursday.

The reports should contain information that is known about a chemical release within hours of a the event, according to the Chemical Safety and Hazardous Investigation Board, which proposed the rule.

“The purpose of the proposed rule is to ensure that the CSB receives rapid, accurate reports of any accidental release that meets established statutory criteria,” according to a notice of proposed rulemaking released by the CSB Wednesday.