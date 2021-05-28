Hydrogen 'a huge opportunity' to replace fossil fuels, says U.S. energy secretary

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm listens to a question during a press briefing about the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack shutdown, at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

La Porte, Texas (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Friday called hydrogen “a huge opportunity” for the oil and gas sector to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Granholm visited an Air Liquide facility in Texas that produces hydrogen, a clean-burning gas that environmentalists say could replace fossil fuels and help reduce global warming. The Biden administration wants the United States to advance lower-carbon fuels and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.