U.S. heating costs seen lower this winter than last year: EIA

(Reuters) - U.S. consumers will likely spend less to heat their homes this winter (October through March) than last year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected in its Winter Fuels Outlook on Tuesday.

EIA said it expects households that primarily use electricity or natural gas as their heating source to spend slightly less than last winter, households that use heating oil to spend 4% less, and households that use propane to spend 16% less.