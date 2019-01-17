U.S. Energy Department to develop lithium recycling research center

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Department of Energy will launch a research center on lithium battery recycling and introduce a lithium battery recycling prize, in efforts that may reduce U.S. dependence on foreign source of energy and boost national security, Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Thursday.

The moves are aimed at improving opportunities to reuse materials used in electric cars and devices, he said.

The prize would include cash awards of up to $5.5 million over three years, Perry said at a Bipartisan Policy Center event, without providing details. The research and development center on lithium battery recycling will be developed at an Energy Department lab, he said.