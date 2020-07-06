U.S. Energy Dept. approves LNG exports from Oregon

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette speaks with journalists during a roundtable in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department on Monday approved the export of up to 1 billion cubic feet per day of liquefied natural gas from a proposed terminal in Oregon, a move it said would ease U.S. sales of the fuel to Asian markets.

The approval advances efforts by President Donald Trump’s administration to increase U.S. fossil fuel shipments around the globe at a time big projects are increasingly under strain from environmental protests and lawsuits.

“Today’s export authorization for Jordan Cove, the first U.S West Coast LNG project, will ease access to further position the U.S. as a top supplier of LNG around the world,” Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said while announcing the approval for the proposed Jordan Cove LNG Terminal in Coos Bay.

The approval will allow Canada’s Pembina Pipeline Corp to export up to 1.08 billion cubic feet per day, sourced from both Canada and the United States, by oceangoing vessel to any country with which the United States does not have a free trade agreement.

The Jordan Cove project is expected to start up in 2025, but faces opposition from the state and environmental activists.

The Energy Department had conditionally approved exports from the proposed project in 2014, but Monday’s approval secures long-term authorization that could boost confidence among the project’s backers.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had authorized the siting, construction, and operation of the project in March 2020, over the objections of the state’s governor, Kate Brown, who opposes it on environmental and safety grounds. Her office could not immediately be reached for comment.