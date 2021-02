FILE PHOTO: A sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. oil production is expected to top the 2019 record of 12.25 million barrels per day in 2023, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil production will rise to peak of 13.88 million barrels per day in 2034 before decling to approximately 12.87 million barrels per day in 2050, the EIA said in its 2021 annual energy outlook.