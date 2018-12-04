Energy Secretary Perry to visit Saudi, Qatar

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry attends a meeting with businessman in Kiev, Ukraine, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Tuesday he will soon visit Qatar and “the kingdom,” presumably meaning Saudi Arabia, without offering the dates of his trip.

It would be the first trip for Perry to Saudi Arabia since the killing of columnist Jamal Khashoggi in October in a Saudi consulate in Turkey. It would also be the first time Perry visits Qatar, a big natural gas producer, since the country announced it will leave the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to focus on gas.