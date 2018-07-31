Energy secretary says U.S. poised to become net exporter of energy: Fox

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Tuesday said in an interview with Fox News Channel that the United States will become a net exporter of energy in the near-future as it makes leaps in producing and transporting liquefied natural gas.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry testifies to the House Energy and Commerce Committee on the "Fiscal Year 2019 Department of Energy Budget" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“Here we are, the number one oil and gas producing country in the world now. In the next few years, probably within the next 12 to 18 months, we will become a net exporting country,” he said in a morning interview before attending a federal summit on utilities’ cyber security.