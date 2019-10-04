U.S. Energy Secretary Perry expected to announce resignation next month: Politico

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry attends a news conference in Baghdad, Iraq, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry is expected to announce his resignation in November, Politico reported on Thursday, citing three unnamed people familiar with his plans.

It said while Perry’s contacts with Ukraine have drawn him into the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump by House of Representatives Democrats, the three people said his expected departure was not related to the Ukraine controversy.