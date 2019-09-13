U.S. energy secretary to discuss nuclear power with Saudi on Monday

U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Friday he will meet the new Saudi energy minister on Monday and likely discuss plans the kingdom has to build nuclear reactors.

Rick Perry said he would meet energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who took over from Khalid al-Falih on Sunday. Perry did not say where he would meet the minister, but Perry is due to attend the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna next week. He also said the Trump administration wants the kingdom to agree to so-called 123 non-proliferation standards before coming to any agreement.