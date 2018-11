U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry speaks during a joint news conference with Polish gas company PGNiG after signing contract about LNG supplies in Warsaw, Poland November 8, 2018. Agencja Gazeta/Maciej Jazwiecki/ via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Friday that Nord Stream 2, a pipeline which will bring Russian gas directly to Germany under the Baltic Sea, was not a commercial project, but rather a political game.

At a news conference in Warsaw Perry also said that he believes nuclear power is a key component of energy security.