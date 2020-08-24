Executives request Trump back small refineries on relief - letter

(Reuters) - Executives of 16 U.S. refiners have asked President Donald Trump to side with small refineries on pending petitions for small refinery hardship relief under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) in conversations with the Environmental Protection Agency, according to a letter signed on Monday.

“We ask that you resist efforts to harm the critical energy infrastructure you have fought so hard to protect during your Presidency under the false premise that doing so will help farmers,” wrote executives at refiners, including Par Hawaii Refining, Sinclair Casper Refining and Calumet Montana and Shreveport Refining.

The U.S. Department of Energy recommended that some of the oil refiners that applied for retroactive exemptions from the nation’s biofuel blending law be granted partial relief, Reuters reported earlier this month.