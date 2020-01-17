Days before Grammys, academy shakes up leadership over 'allegation of misconduct'

FILE PHOTO - The Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan announces nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards at a news conference in Manhattan, New York, U.S. November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - The organizers of the Grammy Awards have placed their president and chief executive, Deborah Dugan, on leave because of an “allegation of misconduct” they said in a statement, noting that the Jan. 26 show would go on as planned with an interim head.

The Recording Academy, whose members choose the annual winners of the esteemed music industry awards, said in an email statement on Thursday that they placed Dugan on leave “in light of concerns raised to the board of trustees, including a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team.”

The organization did not provide further comment on the nature of the allegation or Dugan’s relation to it.

The awards ceremony will go forward as scheduled, they said, and include performances by award contenders and breakout stars Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Camila Cabello.

Board chairman Harvey Mason Jr. will serve as interim president and chief executive until the investigation is complete, the Academy said, adding that two independent third-party investigators had been retained to look into alleged misconduct.

Dugan took the helm on Aug. 1 as the organization’s first female president and chief executive.

Reuters could not immediately reach Dugan or a representative to seek comment.