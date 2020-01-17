Recording Academy puts chief executive on leave days ahead of Grammys

FILE PHOTO - The Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan announces nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards at a news conference in Manhattan, New York, U.S. November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - The Recording Academy, whose members choose the Grammy winners, has placed its president and chief executive, Deborah Dugan, on administrative leave with immediate effect, it said on Thursday, just days before the Jan. 26 awards ceremony.

The action was taken “in light of concerns raised to the board of trustees, including a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team,” the organisation said in an email statement.

Board chairman Harvey Mason Jr. will serve as interim president and chief executive until the investigation is complete, it said, adding that two independent third-party investigators had been retained to look into the accusations.

Dugan took the helm on Aug. 1 as the organisation’s first female president and chief executive.

Reuters could not immediately reach Dugan or a representative to seek comment.