U.S. Senate panel confirms Mallory to lead White House CEQ

FILE PHOTO: Brenda Mallory, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Chair of the Council on Environmental Quality, speaks after Biden announced her nomination among another round of nominees and appointees for his administration in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday confirmed Brenda Mallory to head up the White House Council on Environmental Quality, a key role that will coordinate President Joe Biden’s climate change and environmental justice policies.

The Senate Environment and Public Works committee voted 11-9 to approve Mallory, who previously served as general counsel of the CEQ and until recently was head of regulatory affairs at the green advocacy group Southern Environmental Law Center.

The CEQ coordinates White House energy and environmental policies across federal agencies, and can have broad influence on the outlook for big infrastructure projects from pipelines to industrial facilities.