Trump administration plans to block Alaska mine project: Bloomberg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration plans to block a copper and gold mining project in Alaska that has been the focus of concerns about the environment, Bloomberg News reported Saturday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The Trump administration seemed poised to allow development of Pebble Mine, lifting Obama-era restrictions last year. But environmentalists as well as some powerful Republicans argued that the mining project would pose too great a risk to the area’s wild salmon population, Bloomberg reported.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will issue a letter to the mine declaring the project would endanger the fishing area, Bloomberg said.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. an avid sportsman voiced opposition to the project, saying “the surrounding fishery are too unique and fragile to take any chances with.”

Spokespeople for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Army Corps of Engineers and the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd, the company running the project, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.