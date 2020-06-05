Trump expected to allow commercial fishing in protected Atlantic waters: sources

U.S. President Donald Trump talks about a U.S. jobs report amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic as he addresses a news conference as members of his administration listen in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is expected to sign a proclamation on Friday that would open up a marine national monument in the Atlantic Ocean to commercial fishing during a meeting with commercial fishermen in Maine, according to two sources familiar with the plan.

The proclamation is likely to allow commercial fishing to resume in the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument, which was created in 2016 during the last year of the Obama administration.