FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
U.S. extends deadline for states to meet ozone pollution standard
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
June 6, 2017 / 11:17 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. extends deadline for states to meet ozone pollution standard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday it was extending the deadline by one year for states to declare which areas do not meet the federal standard for ground-level ozone, a pollutant linked to several serious health conditions.

Areas designated as not being meeting the 70 parts per billion National Ambient Air Quality Standard for ozone, which was set in 2015, face consequences that include increased regulatory burdens, restrictions on infrastructure investment, and increased costs to businesses, EPA said in a statement.

"EPA is giving states more time to develop air quality plans and EPA is looking at providing greater flexibility to states as they develop their plans," the statement said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.