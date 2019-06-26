Senior EPA official overseeing emissions stepping down

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bill Wehrum, the top U.S. Environmental Protection Agency official who has been in charge of revising power plant regulations and revamping vehicle emission standards and biofuels, is stepping down June 30, the agency confirmed Wednesday.

Wehrum told staff and others in an email Wednesday seen by Reuters that he resigning after having “no better job in the world.” He said he was proud of the administration’s efforts “due in part to the clear direction provided by the president and the dedication of Administrator Wheeler to accomplishing the Agency’s mission.”