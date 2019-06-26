Senior U.S. EPA official overseeing emissions stepping down

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bill Wehrum, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency official in charge of revising power plant regulations and revamping vehicle emission standards and biofuels, is stepping down June 30, the agency confirmed Wednesday.

Wehrum, the assistant administrator for air and radiation, told staff and others in an email Wednesday seen by Reuters that he was resigning. He said he was proud of the administration’s efforts “due in part to the clear direction provided by the president and the dedication of Administrator (Andrew) Wheeler to accomplishing the Agency’s mission.”

Wehrum and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have been working to finalize a massive rewrite of vehicle emissions standards through 2026. Wehrum said after testifying at a U.S. House of Representatives hearing last week that he expected it would be “weeks” before the proposal was submitted to the White House Office of Management and Budget for final review.

Anne Idsal, the principal deputy administrator, will replace Wehrum on an acting basis, Wheeler said Wednesday.

Democrats in Congress had asked the EPA’s inspector general to review whether Wehrum and other officials helped to reverse the agency’s position in a major enforcement action to favor a client of their former law firm.

Chris Grundler, who currently serves as director of the Office of Transportation and Air Quality, will become director of the Office of Atmospheric Programs, which oversees the agency’s climate change programs and other functions. He will be switching jobs with Sarah Dunham, who has held that role since 2011.

Grundler has overseen the office working to address excess diesel emissions in vehicles, including the EPA’s review of Volkswagen AG and Fiat Chrysler polluting vehicles.

