U.S. EPA top career auto official moving to head climate office

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top career official at the Environmental Protection Agency in charge of the office overseeing vehicle emissions and biofuel standards will swap roles at the agency on Aug. 4, an EPA spokesman said.

Chris Grundler, who currently serves as director of the Office of Transportation and Air Quality, will become director of the Office of Atmospheric Programs that oversees the agency’s climate change programs and other functions, switching roles with Sarah Dunham, who has held that role since 2011.

Grundler, who has been head of the transportation office with about 400 employees since October 2012, oversaw the roll-out of some of the agency’s biggest regulations, including greenhouse gas standards for light-duty vehicles, the second phase of commercial heavy-duty truck emissions rules and biofuel requirements.

He has also overseen efforts to address excess diesel emissions in vehicles, including the EPA’s review of Volkswagen AG and Fiat Chrysler polluting vehicles.