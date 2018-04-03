Attorneys general from 11 U.S. states vow to defend auto efficiency standards

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top legal officers from 11 states and Washington D.C. on Tuesday promised to defend federal automobile efficiency standards against a rollback proposed by the Trump administration this week.

A truck engine is tested for pollution exiting its exhaust pipe as California Air Resources field representatives (unseen) work a checkpoint set up to inspect heavy-duty trucks traveling near the Mexican-U.S. border in Otay Mesa, California September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

“All Americans ... deserve to enjoy fuel-efficient, low-emission cars and light trucks that save money on gas, improve our health and support American jobs,” according to a statement about the administration’s proposed rollback of the standards on Monday. The statement was also signed by more than 50 mayors from around the United States.

The attorneys general signing the statement are from states including New York, Iowa and Massachusetts. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has already threatened to sue in defense of the standards.