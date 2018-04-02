FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 2, 2018 / 6:23 PM / Updated 12 minutes ago

EPA rejects fuel efficiency standards for automobiles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday rejected an Obama-era plan to make automobiles more fuel efficient in a win for car and oil companies and the latest move by the Trump administration to roll back environmental regulations.

FILE PHOTO: EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks during a meeting held by U.S. President Donald Trump on infrastructure at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

The corporate average fuel economy, or Cafe, standards, were not appropriate and should be revised, the EPA said in a release. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said the Obama administration “set the standards too high” and “made assumptions about the standards that didn’t comport with reality,” but he did not offer any specifics on revising them.

The standards called for roughly doubling by 2025 the average fuel efficiency of new vehicles sold in the United States to about 50 miles (80 km) per gallon, and were seen by proponents as a way to spur innovation in clean technologies.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by James Dalgleish and Diane Craft

