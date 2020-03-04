EPA chief says decision coming 'shortly' on biofuel waiver court decision

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler looks on during a ceremony to sign the memorandum of understanding on cooperation in urban sustainability with Brazil's Environment Minister Ricardo Salles (not pictured) in Brasilia, Brazil January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

(Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency expects to announce a decision “shortly” on how it will respond to a court decision questioning the legitimacy of its biofuel waiver program, Administrator Andrew Wheeler said on Wednesday.

“We’re still working on that with our attorneys at EPA as well as the attorneys at Department of Justice. The decision has to be made by next week so we will be announcing something shortly,” he said during a congressional hearing.

He said he hoped the announcement would “quell” the market for biofuel blending credits, called RINs.