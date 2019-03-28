EPA grants additional 2017 small refinery waiver from nation's biofuel laws

(Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency granted an additional 2017 small refinery waiver from the nation’s biofuel laws, bringing the tally to 35, the agency disclosed on Thursday.

The EPA under President Donald Trump has greatly expanded the small refinery waiver program, drawing cheers from members of the oil industry and jeers from farmers in the Midwest. The waivers exempt smaller refineries from blending biofuels like corn-based ethanol into the fuel pool.