EPA wants '50-state' fix for auto efficiency, seeks biofuel reforms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler said on Tuesday that the agency wanted a “50-state solution” to the nation’s vehicle emissions standards and would also pursue reforms to the country’s biofuel policy.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler addresses staff at EPA headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ting Shen

The comments were among the first by Wheeler on such policy issues since Scott Pruitt resigned as EPA administrator earlier this month in the face of a string of ethical controversies.

The Trump administration is expected as early as Thursday to propose revoking California’s power to set state vehicle emissions rules, a government official briefed on the matter said, setting up what is likely to be a protracted legal battle between the state and Washington.