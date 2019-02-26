Kern Oil threatens to sue EPA over delayed biofuel waiver decision

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Kern Oil & Refining Co. has threatened to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for failing to respond to its request for a small refinery biofuel waiver within the proscribed 90 days, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

“Kern Oil would prefer to resolve this matter and receive a response...without the need for litigation,” the company said in the letter addressed to EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler and dated Feb. 7. “If EPA does not, however, Kern Oil intends to sue you and EPA in U.S. District Court...”