New U.S. data shows EPA expanded biofuel waiver program for 2017

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) gave 29 waivers exempting small oil refineries from a requirement to blend biofuels into gasoline and diesel last year, higher than in previous years, according to agency data released on Thursday.

The data, released under pressure from the biofuels industry for more transparency in the waiver program, provides the most complete picture of the Trump Administration’s expansion of the small refinery waiver program to date. The waivers save the oil industry money, but biofuels groups worry they also cut into the nation’s demand for ethanol and other biofuels.

The data showed that the number of gallons exempted from the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) under the 29 waivers granted in 2017 amounted to 13.62 billion, nearly double the 7.8 billion exempted in 2016.

The EPA is still considering five waiver requests from 2017, and has received a total of 11 requests in 2018, all of which are also still pending, according to the data.

By comparison, EPA granted 19 of the 20 waivers requested in 2016, and seven out of 14 requests in 2015.

“Increasing transparency will improve implementation of the RFS and provide stakeholders and the regulated community the certainty and clarity they need to make important business and compliance decisions,” EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement.

The RFS requires oil refiners to blend increasing amounts of biofuels like ethanol into their fuel each year, or purchase credits from those that do.

Small refineries can apply for and receive waivers if they demonstrate that compliance with their requirements would cause them financial hardship.

The EPA does not divulge information on who applies for or receives the waivers, arguing the information is business-sensitive, and until now it has been sparing with details on the numbers of waivers and quantities of fuel exempted.

The expansion of the program under former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, who resigned in July amid ethical controversies, had prompted calls from biofuels supporters including Republican Senator Chuck Grassley from Iowa that the agency release more detail on the waivers.