U.S. EPA proposes hike in biofuel mandate to 20.04 bln gallons in 2020 - sources

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sign is seen on the podium at EPA headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ting Shen

(Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed increasing the volume of biofuels that refiners must blend into their fuel to 20.04 billion gallons in 2020, from 19.92 billion gallons in 2019, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The proposed mandate, which is now under review by other government agencies, includes 15 billion gallons of conventional biofuels like ethanol, unchanged from 2019, along with 5.04 billion gallons of advanced biofuels, up from 4.92 billion in 2019, the sources said.