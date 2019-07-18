U.S. generation of renewable fuel credits fall modestly in June - EPA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States generated slightly fewer renewable fuel blending credits in June from the prior month, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A fuel nozzle from a bio diesel fuel pump is seen in this photo illustration taken at a filling station in San Diego, California January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Some 1.24 billion (D6) blending credits were generated in June, down from 1.29 billion in May, and 357 million biodiesel (D4) blending credits were generated in June, compared with 382.7 million a month earlier.

The credits are used by oil refiners and importers to show compliance with EPA-mandated ethanol blending quotas for petroleum-based fuels. They are generated with every gallon of biofuel produced.

The following is a table of monthly credit generation for the year by credit type:

Fuel(D January RINs January Volume

code) (gal.)

D3 736,722 736,722

D4 264,197,374 169,476,932

D5 10,671,435 7,399,677

D6 1,209,805,225 1,201,956,663

D7 148,993 148,993

Fuel(D February RINs February Volume

code) (gal.)

D3 31,797,390 31,797,390

D4 293,032,080 187,474,242

D5 9,963,727 6,996,233

D6 1,153,704,313 1,145,154,914

D7 225,497 225,497

Fuel(D March RINs MarchVolume (gal.)

code)

D3 32,184,781 32,184,781

D4 328,444,339 212,000,047

D5 17,448,528 14,397,283

D6 1,207,230,090 1,197,641,170

D7 423,217 423,217

Fuel(D April RINs AprilVolume (gal.)

code)

D3 33,442,669 33,442,669

D4 376,016,072 242,650,939

D5 23,589,087 20,583,939

D6 1,257,032,407 1,249,229,406

D7 239,288 239,288

Fuel(D May RINs MayVolume (gal.)

code)

D3 30,982,464 30,982,464

D4 382,722,714 246,284,719

D5 11,584,256 8,166,266

D6 1,288,519,293 1,283,565,018

D7 132,150 132,150

Fuel(D June RINs JuneVolume (gal.)

code)

D3 36,946,403 36,946,403

D4 357,038,800 229,210,392

D5 32,952,907 30,475,499

D6 1,243,759,506 1,238,829,679

D7 107,473 107,473