U.S. generation of renewable fuel credits fall modestly in June - EPA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States generated slightly fewer renewable fuel blending credits in June from the prior month, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Thursday.
Some 1.24 billion (D6) blending credits were generated in June, down from 1.29 billion in May, and 357 million biodiesel (D4) blending credits were generated in June, compared with 382.7 million a month earlier.
The credits are used by oil refiners and importers to show compliance with EPA-mandated ethanol blending quotas for petroleum-based fuels. They are generated with every gallon of biofuel produced.
The following is a table of monthly credit generation for the year by credit type:
Fuel(D January RINs January Volume
code) (gal.)
D3 736,722 736,722
D4 264,197,374 169,476,932
D5 10,671,435 7,399,677
D6 1,209,805,225 1,201,956,663
D7 148,993 148,993
Fuel(D February RINs February Volume
code) (gal.)
D3 31,797,390 31,797,390
D4 293,032,080 187,474,242
D5 9,963,727 6,996,233
D6 1,153,704,313 1,145,154,914
D7 225,497 225,497
Fuel(D March RINs MarchVolume (gal.)
code)
D3 32,184,781 32,184,781
D4 328,444,339 212,000,047
D5 17,448,528 14,397,283
D6 1,207,230,090 1,197,641,170
D7 423,217 423,217
Fuel(D April RINs AprilVolume (gal.)
code)
D3 33,442,669 33,442,669
D4 376,016,072 242,650,939
D5 23,589,087 20,583,939
D6 1,257,032,407 1,249,229,406
D7 239,288 239,288
Fuel(D May RINs MayVolume (gal.)
code)
D3 30,982,464 30,982,464
D4 382,722,714 246,284,719
D5 11,584,256 8,166,266
D6 1,288,519,293 1,283,565,018
D7 132,150 132,150
Fuel(D June RINs JuneVolume (gal.)
code)
D3 36,946,403 36,946,403
D4 357,038,800 229,210,392
D5 32,952,907 30,475,499
D6 1,243,759,506 1,238,829,679
D7 107,473 107,473
Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw, editing by G Crosse