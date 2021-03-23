U.S. EPA extends deadline for refiners to show compliance with biofuel laws

FILE PHOTO: The Environmental Protection Agency headquarters is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday it was finalizing a proposal to extend the deadlines for oil refiners to prove their compliance with the nation’s biofuel blending laws for the years 2019 and 2020.

The agency said refiners now have until Jan. 31, 2022, to submit compliance documentation for the 2020 year, while small refiners have until Nov. 30, 2021, to submit their documentation for the 2019 year.