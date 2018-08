WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Tuesday proposed replacing the Clean Power Plan, the centerpiece of former President Barack Obama’s regulatory efforts to combat climate change.

FILE PHOTO: An empty podium awaits the arrival of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler to address staff at EPA headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ting Shen/File Photo

The proposal from the Environment Protection Agency, which was published in the Federal Register, is now open for a public comment period. A final EPA rule is expected later this year.