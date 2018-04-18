Dozens of senators sign resolution urging ouster of EPA's Pruitt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic U.S. Senators on Wednesday introduced a resolution calling for Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt to resign on allegations of ethics lapses.

FILE PHOTO: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks during an interview with Reuters journalists in Washington, U.S., January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Those relate to the agency’s purchase of a $43,000 sound booth for his office and spending on travel and security.

The resolution was signed by 39 senators in the 100-member Senate, which is controlled by Pruitt’s fellow Republicans. Although Republicans can defeat it, the resolution is symbolically important because it represents the most senators ever to call for a Cabinet member’s ouster in resolution, its sponsors said.

One of the supporters was Senator Bernie Sanders who is an independent but votes with Democrats. More than 130 U.S. representatives also signed a companion resolution in the House of Representatives.