64 Democratic lawmakers urge Trump to dismiss EPA chief Pruitt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Dozens of Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday urged President Donald Trump in a letter to ask embattled Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt to resign.

FILE PHOTO: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks during an interview at his office in Washington, U.S., July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

Reps. Don Beyer and David Cicilline led 64 House Democrats in calling for Pruitt’s dismissal. The letter said he behaved unethically in renting a room from the wife of an energy lobbyist, wasted taxpayer money, and had taken numerous actions that contravened the EPA’s mission, including a trip to Morocco to promote U.S. exports of natural gas. Three Republicans in the 435-member House have called for Pruitt to resign.