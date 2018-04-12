FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 8:57 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Senate confirms former coal lobbyist as deputy at EPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Andrew Wheeler, a former coal lobbyist and senate aide, as deputy at the Environmental Protection Agency by a vote of 53 to 45.

Wheeler was a chief of staff to Republican Senator James Inhofe, who rejects mainstream climate science, for more than 12 years.

Wheeler will come to the EPA as Republican and Democratic lawmakers are investigating allegations that Scott Pruitt, the agency’s administrator, acted unethically on expensive air travel, a condominium lease, and in arranging raises for close aides.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner

