Senate confirms former coal lobbyist as deputy at EPA

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Andrew Wheeler, a former coal lobbyist and senate aide, as deputy at the Environmental Protection Agency by a vote of 53 to 45.

Wheeler was a chief of staff to Republican Senator James Inhofe, who rejects mainstream climate science, for more than 12 years.

Wheeler will come to the EPA as Republican and Democratic lawmakers are investigating allegations that Scott Pruitt, the agency’s administrator, acted unethically on expensive air travel, a condominium lease, and in arranging raises for close aides.