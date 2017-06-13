U.S. EPA extends delay of oil, gas rules to two years

FILE PHOTO: A pumpjack brings oil to the surface in the Monterey Shale, California, April 29, 2013.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday it would propose a two-year stay of the previous administration's oil and gas industry methane emissions standards while the agency reconsiders the regulation.

The move would extend the 90-day administrative stay announced on May 31 of the 2016 New Source Performance Standards for the oil and gas industry, which require companies to capture leaking emissions, obtain engineer certifications and install leak detention devices that the EPA had announced.

"Under the proposal, sources would not need to comply with these requirements while the stay is in effect," the EPA said in a press release.

The agency said it received several petitions to reconsider "certain aspects of the rule."