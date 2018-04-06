FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 5:19 PM / Updated a day ago

Pelosi calls for EPA chief Pruitt to resign as scandal grows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in the House of Representatives, on Friday called for Scott Pruitt to resign as head of the Environmental Protection Agency amid a growing scandal involving a condo he rented at well-below-market rates from a lobbyist’s wife as well as his spending of public money.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks at a news conference about the omnibus spending bill moving through Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Nancy Pelosi said that Pruitt’s “tenure has been a part of the Trump administration’s culture of corruption, cronyism and incompetence.” 

“Pruitt must resign,” she said in a statement.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert, editing by G Crosse

