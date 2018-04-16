$43,000 soundproof booth for EPA chief Pruitt violated law: U.S. GAO

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency violated the law when it approved a $43,000 soundproof booth for the office of embattled Administrator Scott Pruitt, the Government Accountability Office said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator (EPA) Scott Pruitt testifies before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/Files

The GAO said the agency violated the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act, which prohibits an agency from obligating more than $5,000 in federal funds to furnish, redecorate or make improvements in the office of a presidential appointee without first notifying appropriations committees in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

Pruitt has been under fire for travel and other expenses he has incurred. Last week he was asked by Democratic lawmakers to provide documents about ethics issues they said were revealed to them by a former agency official, including spending on bulletproof vests, weapons and a contract with an Italian security service.