April 27, 2018 / 9:00 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

EPA watchdog says will open new probe into Pruitt condo deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s inspector general office told Democratic lawmakers it will open a probe into Administrator Scott Pruitt’s controversial housing arrangement with a lobbyist and other matters, according to a letter they circulated on Friday.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before the House Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

“We have received multiple requests from multiple members of Congress, as well as other Office of the Inspector General Hotline complaints, regarding these same and related issues,” Inspector General Arthur Elkins wrote to Democratic Congressmen Ted Lieu (California) and Don Breyer (Virginia).

The letter, sent on Wednesday, was released a day after Pruitt faced tough questions regarding a string of recent ethics and spending concerns in nearly six hours of hearings in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Richard Chang

