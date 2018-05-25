EPA spends 30 percent more on Pruitt's security, cites death threats

(Reuters) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt’s security detail has cost taxpayers about $3.4 million so far, up more than 30 percent from his predecessor during an equivalent period, according to details released by the agency, which said Pruitt’s life had been threatened.

FILE PHOTO - EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before a Senate Appropriations Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on the proposed budget estimates and justification for FY2019 for the Environmental Protection Agency on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Al Drago

Pruitt, who environmental groups have accused of lax enforcement and cozy ties with industry, requested 24-hour protection beginning on his first day in office. It was an unusual measure for the nation’s top environmental regulator, and Pruitt and the agency have said it was justified by a high number of threats to his life.

“Administrator Pruitt has faced an unprecedented amount of death threats against him and to provide transparency EPA will post the costs of his security detail and pro-actively release these numbers on a quarterly basis,” EPA spokesman Jahan Wilcox said in an emailed statement. “Americans should all agree that members of the President’s cabinet should be kept safe from violent threats,” he added.

Security for the EPA administrator cost taxpayers $3.43 million between the first quarter of 2017 through the second quarter of 2018, according to the figures, released as part of a Freedom of Information Act request.

That compares with $2.48 million spent on his predecessor Gina McCarthy during the first six quarters of her tenure, which began in the middle of 2013, according to the figures.

It represents an uptick of just over 30 percent in inflation-adjusted terms.

Pruitt’s spending on security, first-class air travel and office renovations, have been subject to intense scrutiny from lawmakers. Many Democrats and a handful of Republicans have called for his resignation over the issue.

EPA’s Office of Inspector General has said Pruitt, who has been actively pursuing President Donald Trump’s agenda to roll back environmental regulation and boost industry, has received many times more threats than previous EPA chiefs, a lot of them in the form of email and social media posts.

Trump has expressed support for Pruitt, saying he is doing a “fantastic” job at EPA. Some other top administration officials have resigned or been fired over spending scandals.