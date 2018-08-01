Trump administration poised to unveil new vehicle emissions rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration’s long awaited proposal on U.S. vehicle fuel efficiency, expected to include plans to freeze emissions limits and curb the ability of states to set their own standards, will be released on Thursday, an administration official said.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler addresses staff at EPA headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ting Shen

The U.S. Transportation Department and Environmental Protection Agency are expected to unveil a proposed regulation that recommends freezing national emissions requirements at 2020 levels through 2026.

The official spoke about Thursday’s release of the proposal on the condition of anonymity.

The proposal is expected to contain a mandate to revoke California’s power to set state emissions rules that are tougher than the federal government’s and mandate the purchase of electric vehicles. A dozen other states follow California’s lead on vehicle efficiency.

Acting EPA chief Andrew Wheeler told a U.S. Senate hearing that he would welcome any deal between the auto industry and states like California on the emissions limits that result from the proposal.

“I would certainly welcome such a compromise,” Wheeler said about the proposed rule. The proposal will come out this week and contain a range of scenarios on vehicle efficiency, he said.

Wheeler said the proposal will contain a range of plans on auto efficiency that will be ironed out in a final rule, including a “flat line” approach, apparently referring to the freezing of the emissions requirements to 2020 levels, to the standards that former President Barack Obama had outlined.

The proposal, which will undergo a public comment period before being finalized, is expected to spark a fight between California and the 12 states that have adopted California’s emissions rules. Eliminating California’s electric vehicle mandate would hurt automakers like Tesla Inc and General Motors Co that are investing billions of dollars in EVs.

Former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt who resigned last month under a cloud of ethics controversies, had pushed hard to release the auto plan quickly as part of President Donald Trump’s policy of slashing regulations. Wheeler has said he supports Trump’s deregulation, but has taken a more measured approach in an effort to make sure any cuts will not be reversed in the courts.