August 1, 2018 / 3:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. EPA chief says proposed rule on fuel efficiency coming this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration’s proposal on vehicle fuel efficiency, which is expected to freeze emissions limits, will be released this week, Acting U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief Andrew Wheeler said on Wednesday.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler addresses staff at EPA headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ting Shen

Wheeler told a U.S. Senate hearing he would welcome any deal between the auto industry and states like California on the emissions limits.

“I would certainly welcome such a compromise,” Wheeler said about the proposed rule. He said it would contain a range of scenarios on vehicle efficiency.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Frances Kerry

