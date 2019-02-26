U.S. Senate hopes confirmation vote this week on Trump's EPA pick: aide

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler addresses staff at EPA headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ting Shen/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate hopes to vote this week to confirm Andrew Wheeler, a former coal lobbyist and President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, an aide to Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.

A source familiar with the matter said the vote was likely to take place on Thursday on acting administrator Wheeler who was nominated by Trump in January to replace Scott Pruitt, the administrator who resigned in July after criticism over allegations of ethical missteps.