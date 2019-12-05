EPA chief says agency working to address biofuels industry concerns over blending mandates: source

FILE PHOTO: An empty podium awaits the arrival of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler to address staff at EPA headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ting Shen

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler told a biofuels company in a phone call on Thursday that the agency is working to address industry concerns over biofuel blending requirements that have sparked outrage across the Farm Belt, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The EPA plans to send a proposal on 2020 blending mandates to the White House’s Office of Management and Budget by the end of the week, according to two sources familiar with the matter.