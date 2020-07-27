EQT restores coronavirus-curtailed Appalachian natgas production in July

(Reuters) - EQT Corp, the biggest U.S. natural gas producer, said on Monday all of the Appalachian production it curtailed in May has returned to sales in July with no degradation to well performance.

The company temporarily curtailed about 1.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (bcfe) per day of gross production on May 16 for the duration of the second quarter as demand destruction from the coronavirus cut prices for the fuel to a 25-year low.

Gas prices at the U.S. Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana plunged to an average of $1.77 per thousand cubic feet (mcf) during the second quarter, their lowest since 1995, down from $1.98 in the first quarter and $2.66 in the second quarter of 2019, according to federal energy data.

EQT said in its second-quarter earnings that it produced 346 bcfe in the second quarter of 2020 at an average realized price of $2.36 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (mcfe). That compares with total output of 370 bcfe during the same period last year at an average realized price of $2.59 per mcfe.

In the third quarter, the company said it expects total sales volume to rise to between 360-380 bcfd.

EQT said it cut capital spending to just $303 million in the second quarter from $466 million during the same quarter last year. The company has already spent about $565 million of its planned $1.075-$1.175 billion in total capital expenditures in 2020.

EQT also said it drilled 21 wells in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania, three wells in the West Virginia Marcellus and two in the Utica Shale in Ohio during the second quarter.

The company said it plans to drill 17 wells in the Pennsylvania Marcellus, 15 in the West Virginia Marcellus and none in the Ohio Utica during the third quarter.